THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Its Labour Day Monday. If you are in Thunder Bay plan to check out the annual Labour Day Picnic at Current River Park. From noon to four there is lots to do, including rides and food for the entire family.

There is a frost warning issued this morning.

6:01 AM EDT Monday 05 September 2022

Frost advisory in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Temperatures near zero degrees Celsius are expected to continue this morning.

Thunder Bay

At 7:30 am EDT it is 3 in Thunder Bay. It is likely cooler in lower lying areas, along with the possibility of frost.

The barometer is at 102.4 kPa and falling. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are light at 5 km/h from the WNW.

Fog patches in parts of the city will be dissipating this morning. Skies will be clear for Monday.

High 19. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight clear skies will continue. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

Fort Frances

It is 5 this morning at 6:30 am CDT in Fort Frances. The barometer is at 102.2 kPa. Winds are a mere 2 km/h from the Southeast. Humidity is at 91%.

Monday will see mainly sunny skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning.

High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will pick up becoming south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 at the Dryden Airport. Humidity is at 89%. Winds are at 15 km/h from the south. The barometer is at 102.1 kPa and steady.

Under clear skies for Labour Day, winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Marten Falls

It is 9 this morning in Marten Falls. Humidity is at 88%. Winds are Southwest at 8 km/h. The barometer is at 102.1 and steady.

Under clear skies today, winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 26. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies continue. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h this evening. Low 11.