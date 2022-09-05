THUNDER BAY – BREAKING – Thunder Bay Police Service are currently responding to a reported bomb threat in the 300-block area of Norah Street North.

As a result, the public will witness an elevated police presence in the area.

Some residents have been evacuated as a precaution; other residents are being advised to shelter in place. The public is asked to stay clear of this area.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.