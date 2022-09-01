THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Its September 1st, and while some people are thinking summer is over, fact is September 21st is the first day of fall. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 12 this morning in Thunder Bay with humidity back up at 90%. The barometer is at 101.4 and rising. Winds are NNW at 4 km/h.

Winds will becoming west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Frances

It is 17 in Fort Frances this morning. Humidity is at 91%. The Barometer is at 101.2 kPa and falling. Winds are at 7 km/h from the southwest.

Sunny skies for Thursday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon.

High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 40% chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low of 18.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 14 this morning at 04:45 at the Dryden Airport. Winds are from the SSE at 15 km/h. Humidity is 73%. The barometer is at 101.1 kPa.

Sunny skies for Thursday. Winds will pick up becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 60% chance of showers overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 17.

Fort Severn

It is 7 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning. Humidity is at 90%. Winds are from the northwest at 15 gusting to 30 km/h. The barometer is at 100.7 kPa and steady.

Mainly cloudy in Wasaho today. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon.

High 14. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy. There will be a 60% chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low overnight of 8.