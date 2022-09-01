DRYDEN – NEWS – The Dryden Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in the City of Dryden.

On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:30 am CDT officers along with Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an unresponsive individual at a residence on Kirkpatrick Avenue in the City of Dryden.

Despite life saving efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased.

This investigation, by members of the Dryden Detachment, the North West Region Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit is ongoing, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

A post-mortem is scheduled for later this week to help determine the cause of death.

Investigators believe there is no threat to public safety.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.