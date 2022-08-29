THUNDER BAY – TECH – Are you so focused on Social Media, and your smart phone that you are forgetting your surroundings? In both urban and rural settings it is not unusual to see people walking along with their eyes glued to their smartphone or tablet screen.

As more and more people glued to their phone screens, and plugged into their earbuds it means they are less and less aware of what’s going on around them.

That can put you at risk. In the city, people glued to their screens walking on sidewalks are seemingly unaware of the people and traffic around them.

This behaviour can make people vulnerable to attack or assault from others witnessing you are unaware of your surroundings.

In the wild, it means you could be putting yourself at risk from wildlife.

In technical terms it is caused Situational Awareness.

It means being aware of your surroundings, aware of the people around you, and aware of possible hazards.

Once you are plugged into your earphones, you limit your ability to hear what is happening around you.

Focused on your screen, you put yourself at potential risk from traffic.

Walking along the street with your eyes glued to your screen also puts your smartphone at risk from theft. And since your screen is open your smartphone can be easily used by any person who steals it.

Practicing some common sense can make sure you are safer.

Make sense?