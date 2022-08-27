THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – For Saturday August 27, 2022 there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

Sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness this morning then as 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. This along with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning.

High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy in Fort Frances with a few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon then a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will become south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 22. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 30 gusting to 50 after midnight. Low 18.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Increasing cloudiness with a few showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. There should be a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon.

Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 20. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near 18.

Fort Severn

For Wasaho Cree Nation, the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain showers early this morning with a risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low 16.