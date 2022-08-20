THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow, presented by Science North, is hosting a family-friendly festival and celebrating all things local for two days at Marina Park, on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21, from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

The Roadshow is a travelling “Staycation” expo that will have community members discover everything Northern Ontario has to offer – culture, art, science, heritage, culinary, recreational tourism, and more! Thunder Bay is one of three remaining multi-day events happening around the north this summer.

The Roadshow is a free event, there are no tickets, and everyone is welcome to attend! For more information about The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow, visit gnor.sciencenorth.ca.

This stop on the Great Northern Ontario Roadshow is organized in partnership with the City of Thunder Bay, Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission, and Tourism Thunder Bay.

With so much to do and discover, adventure lies around every turn. The Roadshow will highlight some of the tremendous private and public tourist attractions and natural wonders while travelling across Northern Ontario. There is also engaging and exciting programming by local performers, attractions partners, and Science North’s very own amazing and talented Bluecoat science demonstrators to attract audiences and bolster community morale. While on tour across Northern Ontario, the Roadshow will attract 70,000 visitors, including Francophone and Indigenous audiences across 50 communities.

The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow will stimulate the economy and support job creation by reinvigorating the Northern Ontario tourism industry, which was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roadshow will offer immediate benefits to small businesses, attractions, local vendors and makers by providing opportunities to showcase their products and services to audiences from across the region.

“The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow is a testament to Science North’s commitment to delivering science-based education and economic opportunity throughout our region. This weekend we are fortunate to host the festival here in Thunder Bay and highlight our incredible local artists and talent. A long-time gem of our region, Science North continues to develop innovative programs to engage and inspire people of all ages. We are truly fortunate to have the Bluecoats in our community and I look forward to hearing about this weekend’s success,” stated Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario and MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North.

“The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow is a welcomed summer outing for people in Thunder Bay and the surrounding area. Additionally, this event is a great way to showcase local vendors and promote tourism in our region,” said Marcus Powlowski, MP for Thunder Bay-Rainy River

“I’m pleased to welcome the Great Northern Ontario Roadshow to Thunder Bay,” said Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland declared, “This event highlights the incredible opportunities for recreational, cultural, art, heritage and culinary tourism that exist in Northern Ontario.”

“I wish Science North success with the Great Northern Ontario Road Show’s visit to Thunder Bay’s Marina Park. This expo event is a wonderful opportunity for young and old alike to learn more about our home in Northern Ontario including northern culture, music, food and recreation. And last but not least – we look forward to seeing Science North’s bluecoats and their hands-on science demos. Everyone involved is sure to have a great weekend!,” said Thunder Bay Mayor, Bill Mauro

“The community of Thunder Bay plays a special role in serving our audiences across the Northwest. Our Thunder Bay team and satellite office reach 30,000 people in the Northwest yearly through various outreach initiatives and programming. We’re excited to bring another amazing initiative to the community and share everything that the Great Northern Ontario Roadshow has to offer. This stop is one of three remaining large-multi-day festivals on the Roadshow. This weekend we’ll be offering amazing entertainment, countless fun family activities, science shows presented by our Bluecoats, and a fantastic local market that’s not to be missed. The Roadshow is a great way for people of all ages to get outside, reconnect with their community, support local businesses, and make memories with the ones they care about,” stated Ashley Larose, Science North CEO.

The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow is proudly supported by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario.