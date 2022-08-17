Ace Musician Steven Jean-Jacques has released his second album, Within Me, which is an eclectic pop album that fuses elements of pop, R&B, soul and electronic dance music into songs that uplift and have positive messages. On October 1st, Ace Musician Steven Jean-Jacques will start his New Tour, which starts in Los Angeles and then moves on to Miami, Chicago, Houston & Other Major Cities across the United States of America. He will be performing at popular Music Venues, so Join In The Excitement Of The New Release Within Me by Ace Musician Steven Jean-Jacques.

About within me album

Ace musician Steven Jean-Jacques is ready for the most exciting tours after his new release, Within Me. The album explores what it means to be alive and human, and the tracks reflect on different aspects of life. The lyrics are deep and meaningful, and the music is beautifully composed. It’s an album that will stay with you long after you’ve listened to it. You can feel the passion in every note. Get your copy now!

Within Me has already received great reviews from industry professionals, who praised its masterful vocals, sensitive piano and guitar playing, and emotional lyrics. Steven hopes this album will offer a refreshing sound to listeners – one they haven’t heard before but won’t forget soon. His hard work and dedication have paid off because he has been named one of the best artists to watch out for this year.

His Tour and how he is Banging on Spotify

He will start his tour on October 1st, and he has over 50,000 monthly Spotify listeners. His new album is full of bangers sure to get you moving. So make sure to check it out and catch him on tour if you can. You won’t regret it. The lyrics and beats are insane! The only way I know how to describe the music is with my body; every song makes me want to dance and jump around.

Jacques always said he would write music that would fill your soul with happiness. And judging from all the fan’s responses so far, he’s doing just that. The response has been amazing, says Jacques. I’m blown away at all the love pouring in from people across the world. Every comment tells a story about how much this music means to them.

Connect With Him on Instagram @Stevenjeanjacques

On Instagram @stevejean_, this talented musician has over 59k followers All the updates related to this artist are posted on his Instagram account as well as all of the information about upcoming releases. The fans of Steven Jean-Jacques are eagerly awaiting for more information about the tour for Within Me and a detailed list of songs that will be included in the project. Keep up with him through social media to find out when it drops! To get up to speed on everything going on with Steven’s upcoming album, follow him on Youtube, Spotify