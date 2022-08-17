THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect as of 07:00 am EDT across the region.

In Thunder Bay for Wednesday it is Music in the Park down at the Waterfront, plan your way down but keep an eye to the weather.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 at 7:00 am in Thunder Bay with humidity at 92%, and light winds from the ENE at 7 km/h. The barometer is at 102.0 kPa and falling.

The forecast is calling for rain showers with risk of a thunderstorm.

High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight we are expecting a few showers ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Frances

It is 16 this morning at 6:00 am CDT in Fort Frances. Winds are calm. Humidity is at 99%. The barometer is at 101.9 kPa and rising.

The weather forecast is calling for cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Skies will be clearing near noon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 27. Humidex 34. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight you can expect partly cloudy skies with fog patches developing overnight. Low 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 17 in Dryden under cloudy skies. The barometer reads 101.8 kPa and is steady. Humidity is 99%. Winds are from the WSW at 15 km/h.

Showers will be ending early this morning followed by cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 31. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 16.

Marten Falls

It is 13 this morning at the Ogoki Post Airport. Skies are mainly clear. Humidity is 83%, and the barometer is at 102.0 kPa and steady.

Expect increasing cloudiness along with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with the added risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies and a continued 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. There could be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches will be developing before morning. Low 15.