THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Weather will be a mix across the region with a mix of sun and rain across the region. There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 in Thunder Bay this morning.

The forecast is for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle early this morning and then a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 14.

Fort Frances

It is 14 in Fort Frances this morning. Winds are from the Southwest at 3 km/h. Humidity is 98 per cent.

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Rain with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 in Dryden under mainly clear skies. Wind is 4 km/h from the Northeast. Humidity is 93%.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low 15.

Fort Severn

It is 17 this morning in Fort Severn. Humidity is 67%. Winds are from the WSW at 9 km/h.

Skies will be sunny.

High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Low 11.