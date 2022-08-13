THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – The number of candidates seeking seats around the Council table continues to climb.

In the Current River Ward, Andy Wolff is going to challenge incumbent Andrew Foulds.

Wolff says, “I’ve decided once again to run for the position of Current River Ward Councillor.

“For too long, we have not had the proper representation our ward deserves. The neglected parks, recreational facilities, infrastructure and roads are an example of what happens when City Council allows City Administration to have free reign regarding the direction of our city. My commitment to you will be to hold Administration accountable by demanding truth, rather than relying on trust.

“My decisions will be based critical thinking rather than giving in to groupthink from a preplanned agenda brought forth by Administration. My accessibility to you will be to hold regular Ward meetings and available by phone or email to address your concerns. My obligation will be to represent the Electors of Current River Ward, not Administration,” adds Wolff.

Shane Judge, who has run for Mayor in 2018 is now running for Councillor at Large. Judge was the City Hall reporter for CBC in Thunder Bay, he brings years of experience in understanding the reports and paperwork from Administration.

“I am running for councillor-at-large to join like-minded citizens who want to see a new approach taken to the spending of tax dollars,” states Shane Judge. “In the short term, I am in favour of the private sector solution for an indoor turf facility erected seasonally over the new artificial turf field that’s about to be installed at Fort William Stadium.

“I will also push for council to re-visit its commitment to a $60 million single-campus replacement for the Balmoral Street Police Station. I believe there are much less expensive options out there that involve closer co-operation and the sharing of facilities with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service”.

In a statement to media Judge says, “In the short term, I also believe we need to get a better handle on the state of our roads, especially our main arteries. I would like to examine the option of in-house roadbed repairs and re-surfacing to see if cost savings could be achieved over strictly using contractors. I will also move to quickly implement a complete revamping of our stop-light system to improve the movement of traffic along our main arteries.”

“I also intend to propose changes to the rules related to how the city does business with the private sector. My goal is to increase transparency. I want to end the secrecy surrounding the selling of city-owned properties such as the Municipal Golf Course and the purchase of assets such as the power station at the Boulevard Lake dam as well as leases and contracts.”

Also running at-Large is Matthew Villella. “People have been telling me that it’s too bad you are not on Council, or you should run for council one day,” says Villella. “I am happy to announce that now I am hopeful that this can be a possibility. It’s time to make important decisions and it’s time for me and others to step up.”

“I am extremely excited to run for Council and represent the great city of Thunder Bay and its citizens. With this candidacy announcement, I look forward to speaking with voters of all ages and backgrounds to discuss current and emerging issues across the municipality. I am proud to have been born and raised in this city, and I want to help Thunder Bay reach its untapped potential. Although my hometown continues to face many challenges, Thunder Bay is a fantastic place to live. Council requires established leaders who possess the creative energy and passion that will move our city forward, and I am confident that I can contribute to this endeavour,” adds the candidate.

In the Red River Ward it is now a four candidate contest. Micheal Zussino and Katherine Suutari have filed their nomination papers. They join James Dean Marsh and Jason Veltri in seeking the seat held by Brian McKinnon who is retiring from council.

In McKellar Ward is it also another four person race. Cory Bagdon and Stephanie Danylko are now challenging in the race along with Lori Paras going after the seat currently occupied by Brian Hamilton.

Two more candidates have made it another four candidate race in Westfort.

Incumbent Kristen Oliver has decided to try for another term. Oliver has had a bumpy ride on Council after taking on the role of Chair of the Police Services Board. She resigned the position. David Tommmasini and John Collins have also joined the race. The first candidate to file papers was Allen D. Corbett.

Earlier concerns over the number of candidates seems to have been for not. Only in McIntyre is there a single candidate, Albert Aiello the incumbent is so far the only person seeking the seat.