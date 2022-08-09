THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marcus Dahlin, a 15 years of age male.
Marcus Dahlin was last seen August 7th, 2022 and approximately 11:00 am.
Marcus is described as:
– Male
– Indigenous, medium complexion
– Approximately 6’0 tall
– Approximately 150 pounds
– Thin build
– Medium Length brown hair
– Brown eyes
Last seen wearing:
– Red and White jacket
– Dark coloured pants
– Black running shoes
If you have information that could help assist in locating this missing person please call 684-1200.
You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.