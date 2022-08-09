THUNDER BAY – Missing – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing person Marcus Dahlin, a 15 years of age male.

Marcus Dahlin was last seen August 7th, 2022 and approximately 11:00 am.

Marcus is described as:

– Male

– Indigenous, medium complexion

– Approximately 6’0 tall

– Approximately 150 pounds

– Thin build

– Medium Length brown hair

– Brown eyes

Last seen wearing:

– Red and White jacket

– Dark coloured pants

– Black running shoes

If you have information that could help assist in locating this missing person please call 684-1200.

You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.