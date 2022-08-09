THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Alissa LOON, 24 years old.

Alissa LOON was last seen in the area of North Algoma Street on August 8, 2022 at 12:30.

Alissa LOON is described as an Indigenous female, 5’6” tall, straight long brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging pants and multi-colored sandals.

If you have any information that could assist investigators in locating this missing person please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com