THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service have released new information connected to the ongoing search for missing 25-year-old Kacey YELLOWHEAD.

The last confirmed sighting of Kacey was on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at about 6:30 pm at the intersection of Isabel Street and Fort William Road. Family last had contact with Kacey at about 2 p.m. that same day when he was believed to be in the city’s East End.

A new image, showing Kacey near his last known location, is now being distributed to the public.

Kacey is an Indigenous male who stands about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white draw strings, charcoal grey shorts, and white socks.

Investigative efforts have led to increased concern for Kacey’s well-being. The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to thank the various community agencies and volunteers who have made efforts to help locate Kacey or have provided family with assistance.

There is a headquarters being set up at the Valhalla Inn to help co-ordinate volunteer search efforts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kacey please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.