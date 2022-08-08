THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region this morning. Your Monday starts with the coldest place in Ontario being Landsdowne House where it is 6.0 ° C,

In Thunder Bay this morning streets at 5:15 am were wet, and there was a slight misty drizzle.

THUNDER BAY

It is 13 this morning with what could be called a light rainshower. Winds are from the southwest at 9 km/h. Humdity is 95%. The Barometer is at 101.7 and falling.

The forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud today. There will be a 60 per cent possibility of rain this morning.

High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

This evening skies will clear and the overnight low will be 9.

Fort Frances

At 04:45 am CDT this morning in Fort Frances it is 10. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the west. Humidity is at 99%. The barometer is at 101.8 and falling.

A mix of sun and cloud before clouds clear out. Becoming sunny this morning.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies with a low overnight of 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 12 in Dryden at 04:45 am cdt. Skies are clear, winds are from the southwest at 9 km/h. The barometer is steady at 101.7 kPa.

Mainly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with winds becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Winds will be from the southwest at 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Marten Falls

It is 11 this morning to start the day in Marten Falls. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the Southeast. Humidity is at 81%. The barometer is at 101.7 kPa.

The forecast is for clear skies for Monday. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning.

High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Low 13.