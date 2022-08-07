THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service are renewing its request for public assistance as the search for missing 25-year-old, Kacey YELLOWHEAD, continues.

Family last had contact with Kacey at about 2 pm. on Tuesday, August 2nd in the area of the East End in the City of Thunder Bay.

Kacey is described as an Indigenous male standing about 5’6” tall with a thin build. He has a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a red mark on his right cheek.

Clothing descriptors are still unavailable.

Investigative efforts have led to increased concern for Kacey’s well-being.

Kacey’s family are getting very concerned and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kacey please contact police at (807) 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.