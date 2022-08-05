THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police report that Michael Joseph WATSON, a 42-year-old Thunder Bay man is now facing an assault charge after the apparent unprovoked and random attack of an elderly woman at a local park on Thursday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 100 block of High Street South at Hillcrest Park for a reported assault in progress just after 8 pm on Thursday, August 4. 2022.

When officers arrived they immediately located a male suspect, and placed him under arrest without further incident.

An investigation revealed that an adult male had ran to an elderly woman, pushed her to the ground and assaulted her. Further investigation revealed the male was not known to the victim and the attack appeared to be random and unprovoked.

The victim sustained injuries and was believed to be in significant pain. She declined EMS assistance, but was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by a friend for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

The exact extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

The accused was transported to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Michael Joseph WATSON, 42, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Assault Causing Bodily Harm

He appeared in bail court on Friday, Aug. 5 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.