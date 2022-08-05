THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are weather alerts calling for thunderstorms for the Red Lake / Ear Falls region as well as Pikangikum and Poplar Hill.

Environment Canada says that thunderstorms which have been tracking across eastern Manitoba will reach Ontario early this morning. Some of these thunderstorms may be severe with strong winds and large hail being the main threats.

Additional thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon. The potential for severe thunderstorms will come to an end this evening.

Thunder Bay

It is 13 this morning in Thunder Bay at 7:00 am. Humidity is at 94%. The barometer is at 101.8 and falling. Winds are ENE at 8 km/h.

For Friday, the forecast is for a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 21.

Fort Frances

It is 18 in Fort Frances to start your Friday. Winds are from the south at 16 gusting to 29 km/h. Humidity is 80%. The Barometer reads 101.2 and is falling.

Sunny skies early this morning followed by increasing cloudiness with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms late this afternoon. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning.

High 30. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this evening. Skies will be clearing before morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low of 16 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 18 in Dryden at 06:00 am at the Dryden Airport. Winds are from the south at 22 gusting to 32 km/h. Humidity is 82%.

Mainly sunny skies will be giving way to increasing cloudiness this morning with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms this afternoon. Winds will pickup from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 70.

High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight the weather forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms early this evening. Clearing skies near midnight. Winds will be southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light after midnight. Low overnight of 15.

Fort Severn

It is 5 in Fort Severn at -6:00 CDT. Humidity is at 100%. Winds are calm.

Sunny skies will start Friday in Fort Severn shifting to increasing cloudiness this morning with rain showers beginning this afternoon. Winds will becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see rain showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local rainfall amounts of 10 to 15 mm are forecast. Winds will be from the southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Winds will becoming southwest 20 after midnight. Low 11 with temperature rising to 15 by morning.