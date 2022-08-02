THUNDER BAY, ON – TECH – Teleco, a leading managed technology services provider (MTSP), recently announced that the company is proactively integrating business phone systems seamlessly into Microsoft Teams to boost collaboration, productivity and profitability. Microsoft Teams has now become the most widely used business collaboration platform across most industries. Teleco is helping businesses maximize their utilization of Microsoft Teams by combining it to a feature rich business VoIP solution. As result, the region’s businesses can leverage key applications including call controls, IVR, call handling, automatic call recording, reports, analytics, call queues, SMS, and fax capabilities in an enhanced security environment with less downtime.

Essentially, small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) face a trade-off when they integrate Microsoft Teams into their organization. Microsoft Teams offers a host of apps and services which greatly enhance an organization’s ability to collaborate on projects, which can increase the efficiency, speed and effectiveness of team efforts on projects. Teleco’s innovative solution and guidance enables Teams’ users to experience seamless integration that would allow an organization to maximize all of their existing business phone capabilities without causing operational disruption. For example, one drawback of Teams was how it didn’t leverage existing phone numbers, conference lines, contacts, etc. whereby one would have to utilize new numbers that didn’t integrate natively into the platform. Imagine the headache caused by telling staff they now have one phone number for customers but a separate number for Teams. Teleco’s solution solves this problem, among many others in a way that can be implemented with a single click, with no hardware, no need for specialist skills, with no disruption to the business with pricing that is infinitely scalable (either up or down).

“Microsoft Teams has become so popular because it is an undeniably powerful platform,” stated Penny Belluz, Director of Operations of Teleco. “It’s quickly becoming ubiquitous and will be the standard that all businesses rely on to foster collaboration between organizations. However, once we noticed that one small, yet crucial, missing piece for our customers was that Teams had no native phone app, we solved the problem. With IT and business technology systems, you just expect it to ‘just work’ and this technology will help our customers leverage everything they’ve already invested in.”

ABOUT TELECO

TELECO is a locally owned Managed Technology Service Provider, committed to delivering innovative and cutting-edge solutions and products in Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario since 1985. A lot has changed in 37 years and we are proud of how we have evolved to understand our clients’ needs and assist them to implement and maintain technology to benefit their business.

As an outsourced Managed Technical Service Provider, we give businesses a lower cost alternative and a higher level of service. We are here to offer scalable solutions to help simplify and alleviate the IT issues that come with running a business. We strive to make your business our business and help clients with a proactive approach to all their IT spending by creating a reachable technology roadmap that is affordable. Our goal is to help business owners take control of their IT budget instead of being reactive. Working with you we create a strategic plan for all your technology for immediate improvements and sustainable growth over time.