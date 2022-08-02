THUNDER BAY – CIVIC POLITICS – Over the past several weeks, there have been concerns over the number of candidates seeking a seat on City Council. As of Friday, there were four candidates for Mayor, and nine candidates seeking one of the five At-Large positions on Council. There are now candidates in all wards.

Incumbent councillors Albert Aeillo in McIntyre and Andrew Founds in Current River have both filed papers seeking re-election.

The decision by Cody Fraser to not seek re-election in Neebing has four candidates challenging for the seat.

There are also four candidates seeking the Northwood Ward seat after incumbent Shelby Ch’ng said she won’t be seeking re-election in the ward.

Incumbent Councillors at Large Rebecca Johnson, and Aldo Ruberto have decided to step down. These long term councillors have brought experience to the chamber. Councillor at Large Trevor Giertuga has not told voters if he is seeking another term or not.

In McKellar Ward, Brian Hamilton will be challenged by Lori Paras.

With the decision to step down by Brian McKinnon in Red River Ward, Jason Veltri and James Dean March are already hard at it campaigning.

Over the next couple of weeks it is very likely that more candidates will be coming forward.