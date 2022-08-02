THUNDER BAY – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning as of 6:15 am.

For back to work Tuesday, for parts of the region seasonal temperatures along with precipitation is likely.

Thunder Bay

At 6:00 am it is 11 in Thunder Bay with very light winds of 3 km/h from the NW. Humidity is 96% and the barametric pressure is at 101.2 and rising.

The weather service says to expect mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm.

Fog patches along the lakeshore will dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning.

High 23. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see more clouds along with a continued 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light overnight. Low 15.

Fort Frances

It is 16 in Fort Frances for Tuesday morning at 5:00 am. Winds are light from the SSE at 3 km/h. Humidity is at 89% and the barometer is at 101.1 and falling.

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. That includes the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight make sure to batten down the hatches and secure things in your yard for tonight. The skies will be partly cloudy. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm.

Winds will be at the start of the evening from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Winds however will pickup becoming southwest 30 gusting to 80 after midnight. Low 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 16 in Dryden this morning at 05:00 am. Skies are mainly cloudy. Winds are 8 km/h from the SSW. Humidity is 99%. Barametric pressure is at 101.1 kPa and steady.

Mainly cloudy skies are in store for Tuesday along with a 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon.

High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see rain showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 20 mm are likely. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming west 30 gusting to 60 after midnight. Low 15.

Sachigo Lake

The temperature is 10 in Sachigo this morning. Humidity is 100%. Winds are at 9 km/h from the SSE.

Mainly sunny skies for this morning with increasing cloudiness near noon.

High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see periods of rain. Low 12.