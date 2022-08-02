SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – At 10:38 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from Allison Lake to Thaddeus Lake, moving east at 65 km/h.

Locations impacted include: Lac Seul, Broad Lake, Sunlight Lake, Vaughan Lake, Cherry Lake, Wapesi Lake, Big Vermilion Lake, Hudson, Lost Lake and Otatakan Lake.

11:38 PM EDT Tuesday 02 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail. A tornado is also possible.