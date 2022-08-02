DRYDEN – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. At 10:35 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts and up to nickel size hail.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 35 kilometres north of Dryden to 20 kilometres north of Vermilion Bay to Kenora, moving east at 65 km/h.

11:35 PM EDT Tuesday 02 August 2022

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Locations impacted include:

Eagle-Dogtooth Provincial Park, Winnange Lake Provincial Park, Blue Lake Provincial Park, Vermilion Bay, Black Sturgeon Lakes, Lester Lake, Drewry Lake, Morgan Lake, Silver Lake, Mitchell Lake, Dogtooth Lake, Balne Lake, Jones, Hawk Lake, Willard Lake, Shrub Lake, Daniels Lake, Big Canon Lake, Winnange Lake and Canyon Lake.

Hazards:

90 km/h wind gusts.

Nickel size hail.