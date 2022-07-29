THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police were busy on Pacific Avenue this afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the 800-block area of McMillan Street following a weapons call just after 2:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29.

Police learned the initial incident occurred at a residential address in this area. When police arrived, they located a deceased adult male.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the continued investigation.

A large police presence remains in the area and a scene is being held. The public is being asked to avoid this area until further notice.

No further information is available at this time. The media will be provided with further updates as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.