Fort FRANCES / RED LAKE – NEWS – An Ear Falls man, two from Fort Frances, and one from Southern Ontario face charges related to drug trafficking.

OPP report that on July 25th, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) along with officers from Red Lake, Fort Frances, Dryden and Kenora Detachments arrested four persons in Ear Falls and Vermilion Bay as a result of a three-month long investigation dubbed “Project Morina”.

Further support throughout the investigation was also provided by the Treaty Three Police Service and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

In addition to the arrests, police also executed three search warrants in the towns of Fort Frances and Nestor Falls.

As a result of “Project Morina”, police seized over 1 kilogram of cocaine, approximately $50,000 in Canadian currency, 3 firearms, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and related evidence of trafficking. The street value of the cocaine is over $100,000.

The following persons have been charged:

· Rodney Godbout, 59, of Ear Falls is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

· Ken Anderson, 67, of Fort Frances is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

· Allison Bragg, 32, of Fort Frances is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

· Dmitri Alexeiouk, 36, of Newmarket is charged with Trafficking Cocaine contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000 contrary to Section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

All four individuals were held in custody for bail hearings.