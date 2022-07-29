THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Heading into the Civic Holiday Long Weekend… open and closed…

Thunder Bay Police Service and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue along with Superior EMS report all three first responder services will be open as usual twenty-four hours a day.

Confederation College will be reducing operations at 3:00pm today and closing all services at 4:30pm for the long weekend. We will open on Tuesday, August 2 at regular business hours.

Thunder Bay Transit on Sunday and Holiday Monday will operate on a holiday schedule.

Evergreen Neighbourhood reports they will be closed from Friday to Monday and re-open Tuesday.

Intercity Shopping Centre along with major grocery and major stores will be open.

On Monday however the LCBO and The Beer Store will be closed.

Government offices will be closed on Monday.

Skafs in Current River along with Maltese Grocery will be open as usual.

The Hub, Thunder Bay’s retail incubator will be open on Saturday and then closed Monday and Tuesday.

Will be adding to report…