THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Former United States President Donald J. Trump is busy on the campaign trail. While Trump has not declared he will be a candidate in 2024, he is maintaining a steady number of campaign style events.

Some pundits are suggesting that Trump is doing that to deflect possible criminal investigations into his actions related to the January 6th attack on the United States Capital.

The Washington Post is reporting that the Department of Justice is investigating President Trump as part of a criminal probe to overturn the 2020 election results.

United States President Joe Biden has taken to Twitter to fire a shot at the former president.

Brave women and men in uniform across America should never forget that the defeated former president of the United States watched January 6 happen and didn’t have the spine to act. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 26, 2022



The Washington Post is reporting, “Prosecutors who are questioning witnesses before a grand jury — including two top aides to Vice President Mike Pence — have asked in recent days about conversations with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle who sought to substitute Trump allies for certified electors from some states Joe Biden won, according to two people familiar with the matter. Both spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

“The prosecutors have asked hours of detailed questions about meetings Trump led in December 2020 and January 2021; his pressure campaign on Pence to overturn the election; and what instructions Trump gave his lawyers and advisers about fake electors and sending electors back to the states, the people said. Some of the questions focused directly on the extent of Trump’s involvement in the fake-elector effort led by his outside lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, these people said.”

The Congressional Committee looking into the attack on the capital on January 6, 2020 has recessed hearings until September.

Over the past months, the committee has laid out a fairly simple path showing responsibility for the attack.

What has shocked many is the revelation that President Trump simply sat in the White House dining room watching news coverage of the attack and for hours did nothing to end it.

The following days, President Trump gave a speech recorded on video that show how reluctant he really was to do anything on the brutal attack on American democracy.

Yet from all reports, none of the reports seem to be changing minds within the circle of “Make America Great Again” Trump supporters.

What is interesting to watch is the Republican Party is continuing in mass support it appears to be putting their faith and future in the former President who at age 76 if he were to be elected in 2024 as President would be one of the oldest Presidents ever. President Joe Biden who was sworn in is the oldest currently.

Developing…