THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are this morning no weather alerts or warnings issued by Environment Canada for the region.

The Heat Warnings for British Columbia have started to move into Alberta.

Thunder Bay

For Wednesday in Thunder Bay it is 15 at 06:00 am. Winds are WNW at 11 km/h. Humidity is at 98%.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches should be dissipating this morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late this morning.

High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 13.

Fort Frances

Mainly cloudy Wednesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning.

High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight Showers ending this evening then cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and after midnight. Local amount 5 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon.

High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see rain showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this evening. Low 12.

Sachigo Lake

A wet Wednesday is in store for Sachigo Lake. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 10.