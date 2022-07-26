SIOUX LOOKOUT – NEWS – Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two individuals following an altercation that resulted in life-threatening injuries to two people.

Around 7:00 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022, OPP officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in the vicinity of Queen Street and Fifth Avenue North. Police located one individual in medical distress at this location, and a second individual with life-threatening injuries was located nearby. As a result of the investigation, two individuals have been arrested and charged.

Terralene MATTHEWS, 26 years old, of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout, has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to Criminal Code (CC) Section 268

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, contrary to CC Section 88

MATTHEWS remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the District Bail Court in Kenora on July 27, 2022.

Rory KEESICKQUAYASH, 31 years old, of Cat Lake First Nation, has been arrested and charged with the following offence:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to CC Section 268

KEESICKQUAYASH was been released on an Undertaking, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sioux Lookout on September 6, 2022, at 9:00 am to answer to these charges.

There are no additional concerns for public safety at this time. Anyone with information about this occurrence should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.