KITCHENUHAMAYKOOSIB INNINUWUG FIRST NATION – The Kitchenuhamaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) Police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for public assistance in the investigation of a fail-to-remain collision between a motor vehicle and pedestrian that has sent one individual to hospital.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, at approximately 7:00 pm, police responded to a pedestrian in distress on Shebesheek Rd, in KI.

The police investigation has revealed that an adult and child had been walking along the roadway when the adult was hit from behind by a driver in a black pickup truck. The victim has been airlifted from the community for medical treatment.

Members of the KI Police and OPP are continuing to actively investigate this occurrence.

The OPP reminds people to be aware of their surroundings at all times and report any threats to personal safety to police.

If you have any information about this occurrence, please contact local band council and/ or your local police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.