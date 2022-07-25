The online casino market continues to grow as new casinos enter the market. It’s almost impossible to keep up with what’s going on, which is why we always like to compare the best on sites like casino online in. With so much variety and so many stand out features that’s offered by casinos, it’s down to your tastes and preferences to find the right one for you.

In this article, we’re going to delve into what we believe to be the most important features of an online casino and the determining factors that you should consider if you’re unsure on which one to register with.

Factors to Consider

Bonuses & Promotions

Without a doubt, one of the most eye-catching factors of an online casino is the bonuses and promotions that they can offer customers. It is the deciding factor for most people. Being able to have that extra boost when you play, being able to make risk free bets and potentially make profit without having to spend any of your own money, it can be a great feeling.

There are so many rewarding online casinos that are willing to offer new customers hundreds of dollars in bonus funds. From this, you can spend it on slot games, table games, live casino games and more. Even if no further winnings come from the bonus funds, at least you’ve had the chance to experience the platform before spending your own money.

Some of the most common promotions include: matched deposit bets, free bets, cashback offers and no deposit bonus. There are terms and conditions you must abide by and these vary depending on the platform, some are more lenient than others.

User Experience

The experience you get playing at an online casino is the most important factor. You are there to enjoy it. In order to do this, the platform needs to make it easy for you to access all the games, bonuses and features you need. This can be achieved with a well organised desktop and mobile app. A lot of the casino sites you see nowadays feature modern looking menus that make you feel welcome. Everything is put nicely into categories and you know exactly where to find what you’re looking for.

Game Selection

When it comes to game selection, the more the better. There are so many different game types that avid casino players love to endure, such as slot games, table games, live games, bingo and more. Having a lot of variety allows you to remain playing for longer periods of time whilst still enjoying it.

If you are someone who solely enjoys slot games, then make sure you choose a casino that has a wide selection of slot games, otherwise you’ll find yourself getting very bored, very quickly.

New games are always hitting the market as well, we like to see casinos adding these new titles to their game library and building on what they already have.

Withdrawal & Deposit Methods

Nowadays, we notice that customers aren’t using the typical withdrawal and deposit methods, such as credit and debit cards. They are choosing what they believe to be safer alternatives, such as e-wallets, cryptocurrency, voucher codes and more. If you’re someone that prefers methods such as PayPal or Bitcoin for gambling, then avoid casino websites that don’t offer this to customers.

Customer Support

Finally, we have the customer support options. No matter how good a casino platform is, you may still encounter a problem, whether it is an issue with the platform or something you have a query about. Ensuring the platform has good customer support options is very important. The majority of sites will offer email support, telephone support and live chat. Some teams can respond faster than others, which is why there are casino reviews you can read in order to determine which ones are most efficient.