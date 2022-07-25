THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no alerts or warnings out across the region this morning.

Thunder Bay

At 6:30 am EDT it is 11 in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 91%, and winds are from the Southwest at 10 km/h.

Today will see mainly sunny skies. There will however be increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds will become west 20 km/h gusting to 40 later this morning.

High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight skies will be clearing this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Fort Frances

A sunny Monday in Fort Frances. If you are planning outdoor activity today is the day. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to see precipitation.

High 25. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will start with clear skies however expect increasing cloudiness near midnight followed by rain showers beginning before morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 11 in Dryden this morning at 5:30 am CDT. Winds are 9 km/h from the west. Humidity is at 91%.

Sunny clear skies to start the day that will becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with rain showers beginning before morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Marten Falls / Ogoki

It is 12 and raining in Marten Falls this morning. Humidity is at 81%. Winds are WNW at 13 km/h.

The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. However skies will be clearing this afternoon. Winds will pick up from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50.

High 23. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will start with a few clouds. There will be increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will continue from the northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 7.