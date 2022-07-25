THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Baseball Canada is pleased to announce the names of 20 athletes that will represent Canada at the five-game, Canada/USA Friendship Series in Thunder Bay, Ontario from July 28 to August 1.

The roster was chosen following the conclusion of the Women’s Invitational Championships that took place in Stonewall, Manitoba with Ontario claiming the gold medal with a win over Québec in the championship game for their fourth consecutive title win at the event.

The Friendships Series will mark the first time that both nations have played in international competition since the COPABE Women’s Pan-American Championships in 2019.

The roster, selected by manager Ashley Stephenson and coaches Patricia Landry, Hannah Martensen, Anthony Pluta and Kate Psota, features a mix of veteran players with international baseball experience with a cast of newcomers who will getting their first taste of international baseball.

“I’m really exciting with the group we have and look forward to competing against the US on home soil in Thunder Bay,” said Stephenson. “Given our (Women’s National Team) program has largely been inactive for three years this series is crucial to evaluate our team in its present state and what we’d like to build towards in the future.

Canada and USA will hold workouts at Baseball Central on Wednesday, July 27 before the series begins on July 28.

Game Schedule:

Thursday, July 28 USA @ Canada 7:30pm EDT

Friday, July 29 Canada @ USA 7:30pm EDT

Saturday, July 30 USA @ Canada 1pm EDT

Sunday, July 31 Canada @ USA 7:30pm EDT

Monday, August 1 USA @ Canada 1pm EDT

Streaming for all Friendship Series games will be available via Baseball Canada’s YouTube page.

Friendship Series event information including ticket sales will be available on the TBIBA Facebook page.

Stay up to date with Baseball Canada’s and USA Baseball’s Women’s National Team programs by following @BaseballCANWNT and @USABaseballWNT on Twitter.

Roster

Emma Carr – Toronto, ON

Sena Catterall – Pierrefonds, QC

Claire Eccles – White Rock, BC

*Mena Florio – Woodbridge, ON

Alexane Fournier – Saint Jean sur Richelieu, QC

Stacy Fournier – Surrey, BC

Sophy Gagné – Ste Martine, QC

Daphnée Gélinas – Repentigny, QC

*Alizée Gélinas – Trois-Rivières, QC

*Zoe Hicks – Boissevain, MB

Ellie Jespersen – Spruce Grove, AB

*Amy Johnson – Saskatoon, SK

*Julia Konigshofer, Waverley, NS

Ella Matteucci – Fruitvale, BC

*Raine Pagdham – Abbotsford, BC

*Tess Sawkins – Victoria, BC

Allison Schroder – Fruitvale, BC

Mia Valcke – St. Marys, ON

*Reese Velocci – Toronto, ON

Madison Willan – Edmonton, AB

*First time with Women’s National Team

Coaching Staff

Ashley Stephenson – Manager

Patricia Landry – Coach

Hannah Martensen – Coach

Anthony Pluta – Coach

Kate Psota – Coach