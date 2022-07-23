With a runway event for Miami Swim Week 2022, live stream social media platform Uplive and emerging fashion commerce platform Hekka and amazed the crowds last weekend on Miami South Beach. During the event, Hekka showcased its upcoming summer collection collaborating with Uplive to bring the whole event digital to enable global audience to participate the show through the internet.

This year is the 6th anniversary of Uplive, which is the global leading livestream platform. With over 300 millions global users, it is obviously that Uplive is trying to expand its influence in fashion industry. Just months after after the Uplive X Hekka New York Fashion Week show, the two brands hosted influencers, models and musicians, as well the fashion designers, stylists and industry professionals again at Miami Beach.

The sophisticated software backing up the Uplive app allowed all attendees once again to become part of the experience by broadcasting content in real time, watching the event and participating in games and initiatives. Earlier in the year during NYFW guests of the two brands were encouraged to perform, share outfit inspirations and complete challenges to attract and connect with a wider audience.

Both events supported many emerging and established creators, designers and artists to open their content to supporters around the world, while also bringing new avenues for fashion and lifestyle content to reach communities that have struggled in the past to be recognised and appreciated.

In addition, the event welcomed supermodel, blogger and actress Yuvanna Montalvo (@yuvannamontalvo), Latin superstar Juan Carlos Garcia P (juancarlosgarciap) and super mode, finess linfluencer Veronika Rajek (@veronikarajek), among other celebrities.

The head of stylist, Jillian, was happy with the incredible success of the show – “with this collection we wanted to tease everyone here at Miami Swim Week with what we have in store for next year. Our new line aims to deliver comfortable, stylish and sustainable fashion with an affordable price tag”.

Hekka unveiled “Style de Vie,” a 25-piece capsule collection of essential swimwear, following the brand’s successful debut at New York Fashion Week earlier this year. The “Style de Vie” line offers swimwear essentials, apparel, and beach accessories that aim to revive your summer wardrobe and elevate holiday look. All pieces follow the ethos of the brand to support emerging creators, promote the use of natural fabrics and sustainable materials, and celebrate the uniqueness and inclusivity of its community.

This is another event that featured Hekka and Uplive’s unique concept of see-now-show-now fashion, allowing their community to not only see the new designs first, but purchase them in real time and share with their followers. Earlier this year during the biggest fashion event of the year, New York Fashion Week, Hekka’s unique “real-time fashion” platform and Uplive’s extensive global reach created a truly immersive experience allowing app users to show the runway looks in real time.