DEER LAKE FN – The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a murder charge in connection with a death in Deer Lake First Nation.

On July 16, 2022, NAPS officers responded to a report of a person in medical distress at a residence on Nursing Station Road. Lee Conroy KAKEKAGUMICK, age 37 of Deer Lake First Nation was located deceased inside the home.

Lenroy KAKEGAMIC, age 35 of Deer Lake First Nation was originally arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

As a result of a post-mortem examination, completed on July 20, 2022 at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, the accused now faces a charge of First degree murder, contrary to sec. 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The investigation, by members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, is continuing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Additional assistance has been provided by the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team and the Provincial Liaison Team.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.