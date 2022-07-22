THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning. If you are in Thunder Bay the cruise ship Viking Octantis will be docking this evening at about 5:00 PM at the Lakehead Transportation Pier at the Marina Park.

Great vantage points are the Spirit Garden, Hillcrest Park, and the Alexander Henry museum ship.

Thunder Bay

As of 6:30 am EDT it is 13 in Thunder Bay. Winds are WSW at 9 km/h. Humidity is at 93%.

Skies will be sunny this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 28. Humidex 31. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Skies will be clearing near midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances

At 5:30 am CDT it is 15 in Fort Frances. Winds are WSW at 9 km/h. Humidity is 91%.

The forecast is calling for clear skies early this morning followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight the weather forecast says to expect partly cloudy. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 before morning. Low 13.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

In Dryden at the airport it is 15. Winds are from the south at 9 km/h. Humidity is at 91%.

Sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness this morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning.

High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Sandy Lake

It is 14 in Sandy Lake this morning at 05:30 am CDT. Humidity is at 99%. Winds are from the west at 9 km/h.

Skies are cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon.

High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 13.