THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Aleshia NETEMEGESIC, 19.

Aleshia was last seen in the area of John Street between High and Algoma Streets at about 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21.

Aleshia is described as an Indigenous female standing about 5’7” tall with a medium build. She has straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top, and black shorts.