GERALDTON – NEWS – A 32 year old from Aroland First Nation was pronounced deceased following a single motor vehicle collision north of Nakina.

On July 21, 2022 at approximately 5:00 pm, the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision on Esnagami Road at Sexsmith Creek.

Upon arrival at the scene, the driver was found to be injured but responsive. After their condition deteriorated, NAPS and OPP attempted lifesaving measures.

After Superior North Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, the individual was pronounced deceased.

The investigation, by members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service and the OPP Greenstone Detachment, under the direction of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, is continuing in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario. The post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.