Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC – “Drug overdose in Canada has spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the increasingly toxic drug supply. Recent data shows historic opioid overdose-related deaths across Canada in 2021. Too many lives have been lost to this crisis, leaving too many families and friends to grieve. Today, our government is taking further action by investing in projects that will support people dealing with problematic substance use across the country. I thank all the organizations receiving funding for their dedication in decreasing substance use harms, preventing overdose, increasing safer supply initiatives, and reducing stigma,” states Minister Carolyn Bennett.

The overdose crisis is an ongoing national public health crisis that is having a tragic impact on people who use substances, their families, and communities across Canada. This crisis has only worsened over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the increasingly toxic drug supply, evidence shows a significant rise in opioid and other substance-related deaths and serious harms. The latest data on substance use related harms show that 7,560 people died due to opioid overdose-related deaths across Canada in 2021. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring that all Canadians have access to the life-saving substance use services and supports they need.

Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, has announced nearly $40 million in federal funding for 73 projects across Canada through Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). These projects will help to improve health outcomes for people who are at risk of experiencing substance-related harms and overdose by scaling up prevention, harm reduction and treatment efforts, including access to safer supply programs. The funding announced today will allow innovative community-led projects to continue serving the many communities and people who need them.

The funding will also provide support to those disproportionately affected by problematic substance use or who face barriers accessing services, including women, youth, young and middle-aged men, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing chronic pain, 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals, and people at increased risk of substance-related poisoning and overdose.

The Government of Canada recognizes that more needs to be done to support people who use substances. We are committed to building on our efforts to respond to this crisis and will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience of addiction, and organizations in communities across the country to work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

Quick Facts