THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – After a night of thunderstorms and a day of rainfall warnings all there is this morning is a Fog Advisory for Nipigon, Rossport, Marathon and Schreiber.

5:56 AM EDT Wednesday 20 July 2022

Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Locally dense fog can be expected early this morning before slowing clearing later this morning.

Thunder Bay

At 6:00 am it is 13 in Thunder Bay. Humidity is at 99% and winds are from the Southwest at 10 km/h.

Cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers along with the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon is forecast for Wednesday.

Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon.

High 24. Humidex 30. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low overnight of 16.

Fort Frances

It is 17 in Fort Frances at 5:00 am CDT. Humidity is at 99%. Winds are from the Northwest at 8 km/h.

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning.

High 28. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight Partly cloudy. Becoming clear this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 17.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 17 at the Dryden Airport with winds from the WNW at 9 km/h. Humidity is at 100%.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning.

High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight the forecast is for partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 15.

Sandy Lake

It is 12 at the Sandy Lake Airport. Winds are calm.

Sunny clear skies for the day are expected.

High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 15.