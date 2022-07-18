THUNDER BAY – There were two new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by late afternoon on July 18.

Thunder Bay 8 is located approximately 10 kilometres south of Thunder Bay near Loch Lomond Lake. The 0.2 hectare fire is not under control.

Nipigon 9 is located approximately 54 kilometres north of Greenstone near Onaman Lake. The 0.7 hectare fire is not under control.

There is one other active fire in the Northwest region.

Nipigon 8 was discovered in the evening hours of July 14 west of Ogoki Lake, approximately 77 kilometres northwest of Nakina. The fire is under control at 0.9 hectares.



Since the last update:

Dryden 4 was discovered on July 17 approximately 55 kilometres southeast of Dryden. The 0.1 hectare fire has been called out.

At the time of this update, the wildland fire hazard is mainly high in Thunder Bay, Nipigon and Sioux Lookout. Red Lake, Kenora, Dryden and Fort Frances feature low fire hazard.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using the interactive map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.