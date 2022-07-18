THUNDER BAY – LOCAL POLITICS – The list of candidates for mayor grew by one today with former Chronicle Journal boss Clint Harris throwing his hat into the ring.

There was also a retirement announcement by Councillor-at-Large Aldo Ruberto.

Ruberto has served for 16 years on Council. He is undoubtably the most active member of city council on social media with a very active Facebook page.

Ruberto joins Mayor Bill Mauro, Councillors Rebecca Johnson, Cody Fraser, and Brian McKinnon in not seeking re-election. Councillor-at-Large Peng You is seeking the Mayor’s seat on Council.

Brian Hamilton (McKellar Ward) and Andrew Foulds are the only two incumbents who have filed nomination papers.