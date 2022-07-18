THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heat Advisories issued by Environment Canada remain in effect. Advisories are out for all areas of the region except along the shores of Lake Superior and James Bay in the far north.

Thunder Bay

It is 15 this morning at 5:30 am. Winds are calm at 6 km /h from the WSW. The humidity is at 94%.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and this afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High 25. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing after midnight. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light late this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances

5:25 AM EDT Monday 18 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today and Tuesday.

Temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected again today and possibly Tuesday.

Overnight lows near 18 degrees Celsius will provide little relief from the heat.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday.

It is 18 in Fort Frances this morning at 4:30 am. Humidity is at 98%, winds are from the south at 12 km/h.

A mix of sun and cloud along with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming southwest 20 then light near noon.

High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Winds will becoming east 20 before morning. Low overnight of 19.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

5:31 AM EDT Monday 18 July 2022

Heat Warning in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Hot and humid conditions are expected to continue today.

Temperatures reaching near 29 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 36 are expected again today.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front this evening.

It is 16 at 4:30 am in Dryden. Humidity is 98%, and winds are from the Southwest at 11 km/h.

Monday’s weather will become a mix of sun and cloud this morning with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light this morning.

Winds will becoming northwest 20 early this afternoon.

High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening along with the risk of a thunderstorm. Low overnight low will be 17.

Fort Severn

It is 7 in Fort Frances with mist. Humidity is 100%. Winds are 5 km/h from the NNE.

Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Winds will be from the north at 30 km/h.

High 12. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with winds from the north at 30 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 7.