THUNDER BAY – VIEWPOINT – Have you been following the United States Congress hearings into the January 6th attack on Congress?

For many of the “Make America Great Again” crowd it should be mandatory! Step by step the hearing is grinding out truth about what happened that day, and on how the attack came together.

The committee is very calmly and very rationally piecing together the entire mess that led to the attack on January 6, 2020 on the United States Capital. The pieces of the puzzle as they come together are as one of the witnesses told the committee showing former President Donald J. Trump as a “Clear and present danger to democracy”.

It likely has former president Donald J. Trump seething in anger and frustration.

Years of calling down media as “Fake News” by the former president, is falling down compared to the reality of what looks like a complete failure to respect his oath of office.

Each President swears an oath to “Protect and defend the constitution of the United States”.

Planning a coup is not doing that at all. This attack over the presidential election was the first time in American history that there was not a smooth and legal transition of power.

To the likely dismay of the former president, it is people from inside the White House West Wing along with former supporters of the former president coming out with the facts from behind the curtains of power.

It is possible that Congresswoman Liz Cheney, of Wyoming is putting her efforts to have the truth come out ahead of her political career. That measure of courage isn’t common in Washington.

Sadly it appears most Republicans are either too content to trumpet the Trump mantra, or are too scared to stand up and speak out.

Those are the politicians who once all is said and done, and if there are any charges laid against the former president and his insiders will likely yell from the tallest mountain how against Trump they really were.

Cowardly lions don’t belong in leadership.

In terms of fake news, what is perhaps grating the former president is that what is happening is Americans and citizens around the world are getting raw information direct via CSPAN.

It is getting harder and harder for those who drank the Trump brand of “kool-aid” to proudly wear their MAGA hats.

The truth is that the more this Congressional Committee continues to calmly and effectively find out what happened and who was behind the attack on the capital, the more likely either the former president or some of his aides and associates will shift from campaigning to answering questions from the United States Attorney General.

James Murray