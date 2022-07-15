THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Heading to the weekend, warmer weather is in the forecast. The hot spot in Ontario this morning at 19.4 is in Peawanuck, while the cold spot in Ontario is Marathon at 5.6.

Thunder Bay

It is 13 headed to a daytime high of 27 today. Humidity this morning is at 89% and winds are light at 3 km/h from the northwest.

Mainly cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent possibility of rain showers early this morning. Skies will be clearing this morning.

High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies. Low 10.

Fort Frances

It is 13 in Fort Frances this morning. Winds are calm. Humidity is 96%.

Clear skies today are forecast.

High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with a low overnight of 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 16 in Dryden this morning at 5:40 am CDT. Winds are from the south at 8 km/h and the humidity is 84%.

Clearing skies early this morning.

High 28. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clear skies with an overnight Low of 15.

Peawanuck

It is 19 this morning, Ontario’s hot spot, Peawanuck. There is light rain falling. Humidity is 77%. Winds are from the west at 15 gusting to 28 km/h.

Showers today along with the risk of a thunderstorm is forecast. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this morning.

Wind becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this morning.

High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies along with a 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 13.