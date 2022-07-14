THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is resuming the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) program, which is available in parts of northwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba. This decision is part of a phased approach to gradually resume CBSA services still affected by the temporary measures put in place as a result of COVID-19.

The RABC program is available in parts of northwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba, as follows:

from Pigeon River through to and including Lake of the Woods;

the Canadian shore of Lake Superior;

Cockburn Island;

Sault Ste. Marie (upper lock system); and

Northwest Angle Area

To become an RABC permit holder, individuals will need to submit an application to the CBSA, including proof of vaccination or medical contraindication. As we expect a lot of interest in the program, please be advised that it may take more time than usual to process the applications.

In order to meet the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) requirements, new program conditions have been introduced. Applicants are invited to read these requirements carefully prior to submitting their RABC application, including:

All persons enrolled in RABC with the exception of children under the age of 5, medically-contraindicated travellers, and habitual residents of the Northwest Angle (NWA) who are already exempt from public health measures, are required to be fully vaccinated. Proof must be submitted at the time of application.

All members will be required to complete an ArriveCAN submission for each trip.

RABC permit holders can’t use their permit to enter Canada if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or have symptoms of COVID-19. Returning residents must present themselves at the nearest CBSA port of entry.

Permit holders entering Canada are exempt from mandatory randomized testing.

For more information, visit the RABC eligibility requirements.

