FORT FRANCES – NEWS – The Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 299 occurrences between Monday June 27, 2022 to Sunday July 3, 2022, including:

· eTicket, vehicle – 132

· R.I.D.E. – 14

· Community services – 13

· Police assistance – 10

· Unwanted person – 10

· Traffic complaint – 9

· Property related – 8

· Assault – 7

· Motor vehicle collision – 6

· Liquor licence act – 6

· Ambulance Assistance – 6

· Noise complaint – 5

· eTicket, Person – 5

· Theft – 5

· Police information – 5

· Traffic hazard – 4

· Family dispute – 4

· Assist Other Police Agency – 4

· Suspicious person – 4

· Trespassing – 4

· Alarm – 4

· Bail violations – 3

· Mischief – 3

· Impaired/over 80 – 3

· Warrants – 3

· Escort – 3

· Fraud – 2

· Neighbour dispute – 2

· Property check – 2

· Person check-in – 2

· Break and Enter – 2

· Marine – 2

· Drug offences – 2

· Animal complaint – 2

· Disturb the peace – 2

· Threats – 2

· 911 call/911 hang-up – 2

· Suspicious vehicle – 1

· Mental Health – 4

· Person Well-Being Check – 1

· Domestic dispute – 1

· Prevent breach of peace – 1

· Youth related – 1

· Dangerous conditions – 1

· Landlord tenant problem – 1

· Property damage – 1

· Traffic enforcement – 1

· Motor vehicle, abandoned – 1

· Weapons – 1

· Missing person – 1

· Other – 6

This past week, 26 Criminal Code and 113 Highway Traffic Act charges were laid.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public about their online reporting system as an alternative to having an officer attend a scene for a minor incident. Citizen Self Reporting (CSR) rolled out across the province in 2014 and it is an efficient system as a means of reporting certain minor incidents and crimes. The OPP’s Citizen Self Reporting is an easy to use internet reporting tool that can be accessed from a computer or mobile device and sent directly to the OPP anywhere, anytime. In an effort to enhance our service delivery, this online reporting system allows the public to report specific crimes such as lost property, stolen license plates, theft from vehicles, driving complaints, and property damage without an officer having to be dispatched to the scene, provided there are no suspects, injuries or the incident is not an emergency. The applicable calls for service which fall within the CSR online reporting parameters include:

· Theft Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000

Theft from Vehicle

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000

Stolen License Plates

Driving Complaints

To learn more and to access Citizen Self Reporting online, go to opp.ca.