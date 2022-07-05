THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect across the region.

Thunder Bay

It is 14 in Thunder Bay at 5:00 am EDT. The winds are fairly calm at 6 km/h from the ENE. The humidity is 98%.

Skies will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near noon.

High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 5 or moderate.

For this evening, mainly cloudy will continue with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be fog patches developing overnight. The low will be 11.

Fort Frances

It is 18 in Fort Frances this morning at 04:00 am CDT. Winds are from the Southwest at 6 km/h. Humidity is at 100%.

Today there will be a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will pick-up to be northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

This evening will see mainly cloudy skies with a continued 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening. Fog patches expected overnight. Low 14.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 15 in Dryden this morning at 04:00 am CDT. Winds are at 30 km/h from the northeast. The humidity is 98%.

Skies will be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

High 21. UV index 7 or high.

This evening will see partly cloudy skies. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening. Fog patches will develop overnight. Low 13.

Marten Falls

It is 13 in Marten Falls this morning. Winds are from the East Northeast at 13 gusting to 28 km/h. The humidity is 82%.

Tuesday will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Skies will be clearing in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light near noon.

High 21. UV index 7 or high.

Clear skies this evening with an overnight low of 7.