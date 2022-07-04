THUNDER BAY – It’s summer. Have you decided fun is the goal?

Dreamt up from your favourite desserts and camera-ready for your social feeds, a new lineup of dessert-themed Tim Hortons Dream Donuts is now available at your nearest Tims restaurant, including the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut, the Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut and the S’mores Dream Donut.

“We wanted to come up with a fresh, new lineup of premium Dream Donuts that look incredible and taste even better, and we got our inspiration from some of Canadians’ favourite desserts: cheesecake, birthday cake and S’mores,” said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

“Our innovation team spent a lot of time in the test kitchen transforming those flavour concepts into our three new beautiful and delicious Dream Donuts, which would look great on a dessert platter at your next barbeque or family gathering. They’re so gorgeous you’ll want to snap some photos for your social feeds before you let your guests dig in.”

Here’s a look at the new lineup of Dream Donuts, which are available now at Tims restaurants and can be ordered for delivery through the Tims app. Dream Donuts make for a delicious and satisfying treat or snack and are also available as a multipack for sharing, paired with a delicious Cold Brew or Iced Capp this summer.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut

Packed with rich and decadent peanut butter-flavoured cheesecake filling, this Dream Donut is also dipped in chocolate fondant and topped with colourful chocolate candy bites and a drizzle of Reese’s Peanut Butter sauce.

Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut

This festive Dream Donut features a Birthday Cake ring donut that’s dipped in strawberry fondant, showered in confetti sprinkles and then finished off with a beautiful rosette of buttercream.

S’mores Dream Donut