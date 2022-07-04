THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Happy 4th of July to all our American readers and friends.

Thunder Bay

It is 8 in Thunder Bay this morning at 6:00 am. Winds are very light at 3 km/h from the Northwest. Humidity is 92%.

Monday will be mainly cloudy along with a 30 per cent chance of rain changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm.

High 17. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight will see continued clouds along with a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers near midnight. Again the risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low overnight of 12.

Fort Frances

It is 16 in Fort Frances with winds from the east at 8 km/h from the east. Humidity is 96%.

Cloudy skies for Monday along with a 30 per cent chance of showers changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

High 21. Humidex 27. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. There will be a few showers beginning after midnight. Again there will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low overnight of 15.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 13 in Dryden this morning at 05:00 am. The winds are ENE at 15 km/h. Humidity is at 85%.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will become northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon.

High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight will see continued clouds. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. A few showers will be beginning near midnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will be from the northeast at 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low overnight of 14.

Peawanuck

It is a cool 5 in Peawanuck this morning. Winds are light at 4 km/h from the northwest. The humidity is at 98%.

Mainly cloudy skies this morning which will be clearing later this morning.

High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight will see clear skies and a low of plus 1.